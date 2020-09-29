10 kg of ganja seized, 4 held

Thrissur

29 September 2020 22:45 IST

The police on Tuesday seized 10 kg of ganja from a car at Sakthan Nagar here.

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested in this connection.

The arrested were Jafar Khan, 34; Riyas, 39; Shameer, 31; and Sumi, 26 of Thiruvananthapuram. The ganja was hidden under the bonnet of the car. The police conducted the search on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner R. Adithya.

