Kerala

10 kg of ganja seized, 4 held

The police on Tuesday seized 10 kg of ganja from a car at Sakthan Nagar here.

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested in this connection.

The arrested were Jafar Khan, 34; Riyas, 39; Shameer, 31; and Sumi, 26 of Thiruvananthapuram. The ganja was hidden under the bonnet of the car. The police conducted the search on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner R. Adithya.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 10:46:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/10-kg-of-ganja-seized-4-held/article32726287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story