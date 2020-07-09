10 infected in Kollam

Ten persons from the district, including a civil police officer, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.
Among the patients, four persons came from abroad while one returned from Hyderabad. Those who tested positive on the day are from Sasthamcotta, Karunagappally, Eroor, Kottankara, Eravipuram, Oachira and Thazhava.
A 48-year-old and a 27-year-old Sasthamcotta residents are the wife and son of a fish vendor who tested positive on July 6. Two others, a 33-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter, are also from Sasthamcotta and are his relatives and primary contacts. The civil police officer from Karunagappally was working at Ponnani and his sample was taken after one his colleagues tested positive.
The 50-year-old Eroor resident came from Hyderabad, arriving in Kollam on June 23. The Kottankara resident had arrived from Riyadh and the Thazhava resident had arrived from Sharjah on July 6 and June 25 respectively. Two others, an Oachira resident and an Eravipuram resident, came from Saudi Arabia.
The district reported nine recoveries on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath