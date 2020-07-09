10 infected in Kollam

Ten persons from the district, including a civil police officer, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

Among the patients, four persons came from abroad while one returned from Hyderabad. Those who tested positive on the day are from Sasthamcotta, Karunagappally, Eroor, Kottankara, Eravipuram, Oachira and Thazhava.

A 48-year-old and a 27-year-old Sasthamcotta residents are the wife and son of a fish vendor who tested positive on July 6. Two others, a 33-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter, are also from Sasthamcotta and are his relatives and primary contacts. The civil police officer from Karunagappally was working at Ponnani and his sample was taken after one his colleagues tested positive.

The 50-year-old Eroor resident came from Hyderabad, arriving in Kollam on June 23. The Kottankara resident had arrived from Riyadh and the Thazhava resident had arrived from Sharjah on July 6 and June 25 respectively. Two others, an Oachira resident and an Eravipuram resident, came from Saudi Arabia.

The district reported nine recoveries on Thursday.