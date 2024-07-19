10 houses fully and 56 partially destroyed in Idukki

Ten houses were fully destroyed and 56 partially destroyed in the district between May 31 and July 19 in rain-related incidents.

The house of Ismayil, a resident of Edathara Mukku at Karunapuram, near Nedumkandam, was partially destroyed on July 19 after a tree fell on it. Another house belonging to Shanthamma, a resident of Kuzhikandam in Karunapuram, was partially destroyed due to strong winds.

The district witnessed isolated incidents of mudslides. Trees were uprooted in many parts. Devikulam taluk received the highest rainfall of 61.6 mm in the past 24 hours. The traffic ban continues on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhansuhkodi National Highway in Munnar.

Water level in the Idukki reservoir increased by over 10 ft within five days. According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety officials, the water level on July 19 was 2,352.92 ft (47% of total storage). The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on July 19 was 127.35 ft and the maximum allowed level fixed by the Supreme Court is 142 ft.

