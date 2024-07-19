GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 houses fully and 56 partially destroyed in Idukki

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 07:42 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A house damaged after a tree fell on it at Karunapuram, near Nedumkandam, in Idukki on Friday.

A house damaged after a tree fell on it at Karunapuram, near Nedumkandam, in Idukki on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ten houses were fully destroyed and 56 partially destroyed in the district between May 31 and July 19 in rain-related incidents.

The house of Ismayil, a resident of Edathara Mukku at Karunapuram, near Nedumkandam, was partially destroyed on July 19 after a tree fell on it. Another house belonging to Shanthamma, a resident of Kuzhikandam in Karunapuram, was partially destroyed due to strong winds.

The district witnessed isolated incidents of mudslides. Trees were uprooted in many parts. Devikulam taluk received the highest rainfall of 61.6 mm in the past 24 hours. The traffic ban continues on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhansuhkodi National Highway in Munnar.

Water level in the Idukki reservoir increased by over 10 ft within five days. According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety officials, the water level on July 19 was 2,352.92 ft (47% of total storage). The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on July 19 was 127.35 ft and the maximum allowed level fixed by the Supreme Court is 142 ft.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.