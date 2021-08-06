10 houses for landslip victims to be handed over today

Project implemented under Harsham scheme of State govt

The houses constructed by the People’s Foundation, a Kozhikode-based NGO, at Poothakolly near Meppady in the district under a rehabilitation project for the families affected in the Puthumala landslip will be handed over to the Wayanad district administration on Saturday.

The foundation has constructed 10 houses under the Happiness and Resilience Shared Across Meppady (Harsham) project of the State government. Each house has been constructed at a cost of ₹9 lakh, including ₹4 lakh as the contribution of the State government.

The project under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative is being executed with the active participation of the public and NGOs.

The project is being executed on seven acres of land, worth ₹1.96 crore, contributed by the Mathrubhumi Charitable trust.

As many as 95 families had lost their houses and properties in the landslip at Puthumala on August 8 in 2019, of which 52 families will get houses under the project. As many as 17 persons were killed and five persons were missing in the tragedy. The remaining families were provided ₹10 lakh each to purchase and set up houses with the support of NGOs.

Apart from houses on seven cents of land, other infrastructures including community centre, health centre, reading room, nursery school, drinking water supply, and road facilities would also be set up with the support of NGOs under the project. The foundation has spent ₹2 crore for constructing 26 houses in various parts of the district for flood-affected families this year.

Foundation chairman M.K. Muhammadali will hand over the keys of the houses to District Collector Adeela Abdulla at a function to be held at Poothakolly at 4 p.m. on Saturday.