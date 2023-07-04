10 houses damaged in Thiruvananthapuram due to rain

July 04, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed many parts of the capital district on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city. Around 10 houses were reportedly damaged in the district due to heavy rain.

In Varkala taluk, a tree fell on top of a house and partially destroyed the house. In Chirayinkeezhu taluk, five houses were damaged at Karavaram, Vakkam, Mudakkal and Edackode village limits. A fishing boat met with an accident at the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour. However, no casualty was reported.

The roof of a house and a shop collapsed due to strong winds in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. The wall of the Vithura Government High School collapsed in Nedumangad taluk. In Kattakada taluk, a tree fell on top of a house inflicting partial damages to the house.

The District Collector has instructed various departments, including Revenue, to provide immediate assistance to affected people.