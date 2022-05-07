10 hotels closed in Idukki

Officials of the Food Safety Department shut down 10 hotels that lacked hygiene and kept outdated food items for sale on Saturday.

In raids conducted at various places, 14 outlets were served notices and ₹50,000 was collected as fine from hotels. An official of the Food Safety department said the fine was imposed on hotels and institutions which functioned in unhygienic conditions or without licence.

Five hotels were closed at Thodupuzha, four at Adimali and Munnar, and one at Cheruthoni. Eight kg of Alfam chicken and 10 kg of shawarma found unfit for consumption were also seized and destroyed.

Eight kg of stale fish was also seized from Thodupuzha and Cheruthoni in a raid conducted as part of Operation Matsya, said the official.