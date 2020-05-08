Kerala

10 Gulf returnees put in KTDC facility

Arrived at Cochin on Thursday

Ten people from Alappuzha who reached Cochin International Airport from Abu Dhabi on Thursday night were shifted to a facility of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (COVID-19 care centre) at Thanneermukkom to serve the mandatory institutional quarantine period.

Officials said that a total of 17 people, 15 from Abu Dhabi and two from Dubai, had reached the district on two different flights on Thursday.

Allowed to go home

“Of the 15 people who arrived from Abu Dhabi, five have been allowed to go to their homes as per the government direction. They will remain in self-quarantine for two weeks.

“Two persons - a pregnant woman and her husband - who arrived at the Karipur airport from Dubai have also been allowed to self-quarantine at their home,” said an official.

Officials further said that three persons hailing from Alappuzha would reach the Karipur airport from Riyadh on Friday night.

Meanwhile, 102 people who reached the district from red zone localities in other States have been shifted to COVID-19 care centres.

547 so far

So far, 547 people have reached the district from other States.

