Thrissur 25 June 2020
10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Thrissur
25 June 2020
One more corporation worker tests positive
Ten persons, including one city corporation worker, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur on Thursday.
In all, 16,435 people are under observation in the district, and 134 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
Of the 10 fresh cases, nine came from abroad. The corporation worker who got infected through contact is a 33-year-old woman from Poyya.
