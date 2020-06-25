Kerala

10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Thrissur

One more corporation worker tests positive

Ten persons, including one city corporation worker, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur on Thursday.

In all, 16,435 people are under observation in the district, and 134 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Of the 10 fresh cases, nine came from abroad. The corporation worker who got infected through contact is a 33-year-old woman from Poyya.

