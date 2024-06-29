ADVERTISEMENT

10 fall sick after gas leakage from tanker

Published - June 29, 2024 11:02 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A gas leak from a tanker transporting hydrochloric acid left 10 persons ill at a nursing college at Ramapuram near Pazhaayangadi in Kannur on Friday.

The incident occurred when the acid was being transferred from one tanker to another. While eight persons were admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, two others received treatment at the Pazhayangadi taluk hospital.

The leak originated from a tanker which was on its way from Mangaluru to Ernakulam on Friday evening. The authorities swiftly responded by diverting the gas and halting the acid transfer upon realising its impact on residents.

Efforts focused on containing the leak by sealing the old tanker before allowing it to continue its journey. Emergency services and local authorities monitored the situation.

