10-day online energy efficiency quiz begins

Bid to create awareness of green and sustainable energy

A 10-day online quiz programme organised by The Hindu in association with the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Kerala, began on Friday.

The objective of the Energy Efficiency Quiz is to spread awareness of energy efficiency and green and sustainable energy in the State.

Anyone above the age of 13 can participate in the event which goes on up to October 3. Organised in connection with the silver jubilee of the EMC and as part of its Smart Energy programme (SEP), the quiz will have five multiple choice questions every day.

Ten winners a day

Ten winners will get gift vouchers every day. The criterion for selecting winners is “maximum correct answers in the shortest time.” The fastest top three among the daily winners also stand a chance to take home cash prizes worth ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000. The names of the winners will be announced the next day of the quiz on the website.

To participate in the quiz, please log on to https://bit.ly/THEMCQZ.