GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10-day ‘Koda’ festival at Mondaikad Temple begins with flag-hoisting ritual

Temple Tantri Edakkode Sankaranarayana Iyer initiated the festival rituals in the morning

March 04, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Flag hoisting being held at the Mondaikad Bhagavathy Amman Temple on Sunday.

Flag hoisting being held at the Mondaikad Bhagavathy Amman Temple on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees on Sunday thronged the famed Mondaikad Bhagavathy Amman Temple to witness the ‘Kodiyettu’ (flag-hoisting ceremony), marking the commencement of the 10-day “Koda” festival in this coastal town in Kaniyakumari district.

Temple Tantri Edakkode Sankaranarayana Iyer initiated the festival rituals in the morning. Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, and former Kerala Minister V.S. Sivakumar among others, were present on the occasion. The legendary Koda will take place on March 12 attended by lakhs of devotees from the various regions of Tamil Nadu and the southern parts of Kerala.

“Valiyapadukka,” a major midnight ritual of the festival, will be performed on March 8 and the procession of “Valiya Theevatti” on March 11, before the festival concludes with the “Odukku Pooja” at midnight on March 12. During the festival season, thousands of devotees reach Mondaikad from south Kerala. The Tamil Nadu government has made elaborate arrangements to regulate the flow of pilgrims.

Special inter-State bus services are being operated between Thiruvananthapuram and Mondaikad by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. The Tamil Nadu police deployed more than 1,000 special personnel and a contingent of Marine Police for security and crowd management.

The Mondaikad Devi Temple is situated on the coast of the Arabian Sea, near Colachel in the erstwhile Travancore princely state. Despite being in Tamil Nadu’s Kaniyakumari district, the temple rituals and festivals are conducted as per the rituals and traditions followed in Kerala.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.