Kerala

10-day festival at Sabarimala from March 29

The 10-day annual festival at the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will be celebrated from March 29 to April 7. The temple will be opened on March 28. afternoon and Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, assisted by Melsanthi A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri, will perform the Shudhi-kriya (purification rites) and other preparatory rituals in the evening.The purification rites preparatory to the ceremonial Kodiyettu include Praasada-shudhi, Asthrakalasapuja, Vasthu-homom, Vaasthu-bali, and Vaasthu-punyahom.Kodiyettu ceremony

The Tantri will hoist the flag at the Kodiyettu ceremony on March 29.

The Vishu festival at Sabarimala will be held from April 10 to 18. Vishu will be celebrated on April 14.

