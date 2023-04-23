ADVERTISEMENT

10-day backwater sailing expedition by NCC launched

April 23, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A ten-day long backwater sailing expedition was flagged off from NCC Jetty at Thevally in Kollam for the Kerala-Lakshadweep naval wing on Sunday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

A 10-day long adventure backwater sailing expedition organised by National Cadets Corps (NCC) Kerala-Lakshadweep Directorate began from Kollam on Sunday.

Brigadier Manoj Nair, Group Commander, Kollam NCC Group, Kollam flagged off the event and the expedition has a total 65 young participants also including 30 girls.

They ventured out in three Whaler sailboats and as part of the 10-day trip they will be sailing along Ashtamudi Lake and Vembanad Lake.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The young cadets, who underwent extensive training, were selected on the basis of their swimming skill, physical fitness, aptitude and willingness to participate in the long voyage. The three whalers will be first sailing to Thannermukkam Bund and then proceed back to Thevally Kollam, so that all cadets get an opportunity to experience the sailing.

An extensive recce had been undertaken by the staff of 3(Kerala) NCC Unit to identify potential hazards along the route.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US