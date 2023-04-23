10-day backwater sailing expedition by NCC launched

April 23, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOLLAM

A 10-day long adventure backwater sailing expedition organised by National Cadets Corps (NCC) Kerala-Lakshadweep Directorate began from Kollam on Sunday.

Brigadier Manoj Nair, Group Commander, Kollam NCC Group, Kollam flagged off the event and the expedition has a total 65 young participants also including 30 girls.

They ventured out in three Whaler sailboats and as part of the 10-day trip they will be sailing along Ashtamudi Lake and Vembanad Lake.

The young cadets, who underwent extensive training, were selected on the basis of their swimming skill, physical fitness, aptitude and willingness to participate in the long voyage. The three whalers will be first sailing to Thannermukkam Bund and then proceed back to Thevally Kollam, so that all cadets get an opportunity to experience the sailing.

An extensive recce had been undertaken by the staff of 3(Kerala) NCC Unit to identify potential hazards along the route.