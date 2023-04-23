HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10-day backwater sailing expedition by NCC launched

April 23, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
A ten-day long backwater sailing expedition was flagged off from NCC Jetty at Thevally in Kollam for the Kerala-Lakshadweep naval wing on Sunday.

A ten-day long backwater sailing expedition was flagged off from NCC Jetty at Thevally in Kollam for the Kerala-Lakshadweep naval wing on Sunday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

A 10-day long adventure backwater sailing expedition organised by National Cadets Corps (NCC) Kerala-Lakshadweep Directorate began from Kollam on Sunday.

Brigadier Manoj Nair, Group Commander, Kollam NCC Group, Kollam flagged off the event and the expedition has a total 65 young participants also including 30 girls.

They ventured out in three Whaler sailboats and as part of the 10-day trip they will be sailing along Ashtamudi Lake and Vembanad Lake.

The young cadets, who underwent extensive training, were selected on the basis of their swimming skill, physical fitness, aptitude and willingness to participate in the long voyage. The three whalers will be first sailing to Thannermukkam Bund and then proceed back to Thevally Kollam, so that all cadets get an opportunity to experience the sailing.

An extensive recce had been undertaken by the staff of 3(Kerala) NCC Unit to identify potential hazards along the route.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.