₹10-crore project for waste disposal

13 June 2020 21:42 IST

To enable the processing of organic waste at the source of generation, the Kottayam district panchayat will implement projects worth ₹10 crore under the ‘Clean Kottayam Green Kottayam’ initiative.

The project, which has been approved by the district sanitation committee, will be implemented in association with Suchitwa Mission and various local bodies.

According to authorities, composting systems will be installed at all the households by the respective local bodies, in addition to setting up compost pits under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and establishing mini material collection facilities (MCFs) at the ward level.

Steps have been taken for extending Collectors@School programme, which is about educating children on the need for collecting waste after segregation, to all the schools in the district.

Applications will be invited through the local bodies for construction of toilets for eligible families using the funds of Suchitwa Mission and the local body. Steps will be taken by the local bodies to remove waste lines opening to the water bodies by June 30.

Moreover, measures will be taken to strictly prevent the sale and use of banned plastic products as well as strengthen pre-monsoon sanitation drive.