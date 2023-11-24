₹10-crore project approved for oceanarium and marine museum at Thirumullavaram in Kollam

November 24, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government on Friday approved ₹10 crore to set up an oceanarium in the picturesque coastal town of Kollam.

This would boost tourism and celebrate the rich history of the southern district, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday.

Set to be located on the Thirumullavaram coast, near Thangassery, the project aimed to provide visitors with a unique experience to delve into the mesmerising beauty of the ocean. Operated by the State Coastal Development Corporation, the project will not only feature an awe-inspiring oceanarium but also house a marine biological museum.

The museum will serve as a fascinating exploration into Kollam’s historical significance as an ancient trading centre. Trade relations with Chinese, Arab, Portuguese, Dutch, and British traders will be vividly depicted, offering a glimpse into the city’s vibrant commercial history.

Mr. Balagopal said the allocated funds would cover initial activities, including the acquisition of land through a public-private partnership initiative.

He expressed confidence that the venture would not only be a cultural and educational asset but also significantly boost Kollam’s tourism.