₹10 crore allocated for oceanarium in Kollam

November 24, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

A marine biological museum will also be established along with this and the project will be implemented at Thirumullavaram, near Thankassey

The Hindu Bureau

Approval has been given for a ₹10-crore project to set up an oceanarium in Kollam, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

A marine biological museum will also be established along with this and the project will be implemented at Thirumullavaram, near Thankassey. The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) will be the implementing agency.

Since Kollam is an ancient trade centre frequented by Chinese, Arab, Portuguese, Dutch and British traders, the museum will showcase the trade and commercial history of Kollam. The fund has been allocated for initial activities including acquisition of land for the project that will be completed through public-private partnership.

