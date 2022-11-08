₹10 cr. for new building for Kadakkal taluk hospital

Health Minister inaugurates paediatric ICU at hospital

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
November 08, 2022 19:30 IST

Health Minister Veena George has said that ₹10 crore will be allocated for the construction of a new building for the Kadakkal taluk hospital.

Inaugurating the paediatric ICU of the hospital, she added that discussions were on to acquire the panchayat land adjacent to the hospital. “Land for the new building has to be acquired and the fund will be disbursed as the land becomes available. Sanctioning more posts along with infrastructure development has been brought to the attention of the Finance department. Steps have been taken to resume the construction of labour room and operation theatre as part of ‘Lakshya’ project,” said Ms. George.

The Minister added that the State government had been implementing many schemes to provide better treatment to commoners at minimal cost and to make government hospitals people-friendly.

“An awareness campaign will be launched in the State from next month for the prevention of anaemia in women,” she added.

The Kadakkal taluk hospital is one of the 23 hospitals in the State selected for being upgraded into multi-specialty hospitals. The paediatric ICU with six beds equipped with ventilators and multipara monitors was constructed at a cost of ₹57.44 lakh.

The Minister also declared the Elamadu, Ittiva and Madathara Primary Health Centres (PHCs) as Family Health Centres (FHCs) and the upgradation of the Chithara, Karalikonam and Poongode health sub-centres as Health and Wellness Centres at the event. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani presided over the function. District Collector Afsana Parveen and district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel spoke on the occasion.

