10 congested junctions in Kochi may be redesigned based on NATPAC study

May 05, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) is expected to finalise designs to clear bottlenecks and streamline safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians at 10 congested junctions in Kochi as part of the Accident-Free Kochi campaign.

The junctions are Collectorate Junction, Thevara, Atlantis, Ravipuram, and Pallimukku on M.G. Road, Cusat Junction, S.N. Junction and Vadakkekotta in Thripunithura, Palluruthy-Veli in West Kochi and the accident-prone U-turn in front of Ernakulam Medical Centre. The rough estimate and other pertinent details will be finalised in a month’s time, official sources said.

This would be a pilot project for Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), following which a study of other junctions that are congested, or became bottlenecked due to encroachments, will be taken up. The KIIFB is already expected to take up the second-phase development of Vyttila Junction, although little has taken place at the ground level. Former Collector Renu Raj had sought measures to streamline traffic flow through Collectorate Junction, following which NATPAC sought a sketch of Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad extension that is expected to pass through the junction’s south-western side. Any flyover at the junction would have to steer clear of metro pillars, they added.

The NATPAC is expected to suggest short, medium and long-term measures to decongest each of the 10 junctions. While clearing of a few bottlenecks by redesigning the junctions’ geometry will ensure faster flow of vehicles in the immediate future, minimal land acquisition would have to be done to ensure that the junctions adhere to norms. The funds are expected to be sourced from the State government, which has of late accorded priority to reduce road accidents, it is learnt.

The NATPAC team has been holding meetings with officials of Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kerala Chapter of National Safety Council (NSC), as part of efforts to redesign these junctions. The focus will be on ensuring that they get the standard width and turning radius needed for junctions. This will be followed by drafting of plans, if needed, for flyovers/grade separators.

Citing the dire need to widen junctions in the city, Mayor M. Anilkumar said much can be done if agencies such as KIIFB ensured funds, especially to carve out free-left turns.

The queue of vehicles at almost all junctions in the city can be reduced by at least one-third, if road-owning agencies (such as PWD, Kochi Corporation, GCDA, and NHAI) ensured free-left turns at junctions, said city resident and former Assistant Commissioner of Police (City Traffic) K.E. Joy, who retired as SP. “This can be done in congested junctions such as Kaloor, simply by modifying a few metres of drains, and by relocating autorickshaw stands. Most auto stands that choke junctions are unauthorised.”

Space must also be readied for vehicles waiting at signals to turn right, so that two lanes in four-lane roads can be set apart for straight-moving traffic. This will considerably lessen the agonising wait at signals. Relocating auto stands and bus stops will further lessen traffic hold ups at junctions, Mr. Joy added.

Officials of NSC assured all help to the initiative, citing how this would go a long way in reducing the number of accident-prone black spots in the city. Pedestrian safety too must be ensured at junctions, they said.