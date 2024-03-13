GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10 city schools to get Atal Tinkering Labs

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveils the Nanajisat satellite developed by NIMS engineering students

March 13, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar interacts with students at the NIMS Medicity in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday after unveiling the Nanajisat satellite developed by engineering students.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday announced that Atal Tinkering Labs would be set up in 10 schools in the capital city.  

Addressing academics, start-ups, and researchers at the inaugural ceremony of the Net Zero Emission project at NIMS Medicity near here, he emphasised the significance of Digital India and Skill India projects, highlighting their potential to create substantial opportunities in India in the near future.

These initiatives not only shape the present but also hold immense promise for the future career of students. Today’s students are the rightful beneficiaries of India’s digital advancements, he said.

The Minister also unveiled the Nanajisat satellite developed by NIMS engineering students.

“In the past, a significant gap existed for average youngsters to succeed in India. Success seemed reserved for those from financially powerful families or with substantial influence. However, the landscape has transformed. Today, any young talent armed with innovative ideas can successfully launch enterprises in India,” he said.

“Despite narratives suggesting limited infrastructure development possibilities, India has defied expectations. The country has leveraged technology and now stands as the world’s second-largest producer of electronics, with a thriving ecosystem in semiconductor development. As we forge ahead, we are not merely building infrastructure; we are shaping a new India—one that embraces progress and innovation,” the Minister said.

The Minister also interacted with students. “Innovative and experiential learning is the way to create innovators from the school level. Atal Tinkering Labs are coming up in schools across the nation. These labs serve as fertile grounds where children cultivate skills that extend far beyond the confines of textbooks,” he said.

“From tinkering with ideas to hands-on experimentation, students delve into the realms of creativity, problem-solving, and innovation. These labs not only prepare them for college and university but also ignite a passion for lifelong learning,” he said while responding to a question from a student.

