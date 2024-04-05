10 candidates in Thrissur constituency for LS polls

April 05, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thrissur

The scrutiny of nominations received for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency was completed on Friday. Currently, there are 10 eligible candidates from the constituency. Of the 15 nominations received, five were rejected due to shortage of documents.

The 10 candidates are: K. Muraleedharan of Indian National Congress; V.S. Sunil Kumar of Communist Party of India; Suresh Gopi of Bharatiya Janata Party; Narayanan of Bahujan Samaj Party; Divakaran Pallath of New Labour Party; independent candidates M.S. Jafar Khan, Sunil Kumar, Prathapan, K.B. Sajeev, and Joshy.

April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Green protocol

The Suchitva Mission organised a training programme for nodal officers on green protocol for the elections on Friday. The green protocols included avoiding one-time use products, establishing green booths, ensuring use of PCB-approved flex and banners.

Meanwhile the election observers of the district reviewed the election preparations. General observer P. Prashanthi (91889 22468); police observer Suresh Kumar, S. Mankade (91889 22469); and expenditure observer Manasi Singh (91889 22470) are camping at Ramanilayam. Political parties or the public can contact them at their camp office from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

