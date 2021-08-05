10-bed hospital to come up at ITBP’s Nooranad camp

ALAPPUZHA

05 August 2021 18:28 IST

Proposed KV, hospital to benefit local residents too

A 10-bed hospital will be constructed at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) battalion camp at Nooranad here.

Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, who met ITBP Director General Surjeet Singh Deswal in New Delhi recently to discuss various development projects at the Nooranad unit, said the ITBP had already allocated the necessary funds to build the hospital. The facility would have five doctors.

Mr. Suresh urged the Director General to hasten the process of setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya and develop the parade ground. “The Director General has promised that the ITBP will ensure the hospital and school benefit local residents. It has already handed over the land for the construction of the school to the Kendriya Vidyalaya authorities,” the MP said.

₹97 crore so far

Mr. Suresh said the Union Home Ministry had sanctioned ₹97 crore between 2014 and 2021 for various projects at the ITBP unit. “The government has initiated several projects, the majority of them aimed at improving basic infrastructure facilities at the camp. The works are at different stages of completion,” he said.

The ITBP started its 27th battalion at Nooranad in 2013.