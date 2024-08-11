ADVERTISEMENT

10 arrested with MDMA in two cases in Kochi

Published - August 11, 2024 11:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police arrested 10 persons and seized nearly 23 grams of MDMA in two separate cases on Saturday.

In one case, the Infopark police arrested nine persons, including a woman, all aged between 20 and 25 years, from an apartment allegedly while using drugs. Around 13 grams of MDMA was also seized during the raid conducted on a tip-off. The arrested are Sadique, Suhail, Rahul, and Akash, all residents of Palakkad, and Atul Krishna, Muhammed Ram Sheikh, Nikhil, Nithin, and Raigal of Thrissur.

The police suspect the accused to be part of a racket engaged in drug peddling in and around Kakkanad. They were produced in court and remanded.

In another case, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force led by Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner K.A. Abdul Salam arrested a person with 9.23 grams of MDMA.

Suhair, 24, of Punnapra in Alappuzha was nabbed from along Pottachal Road in Thrikkakara North village on a tip-off.

