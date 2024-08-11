GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 arrested with MDMA in two cases in Kochi

Published - August 11, 2024 11:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police arrested 10 persons and seized nearly 23 grams of MDMA in two separate cases on Saturday.

In one case, the Infopark police arrested nine persons, including a woman, all aged between 20 and 25 years, from an apartment allegedly while using drugs. Around 13 grams of MDMA was also seized during the raid conducted on a tip-off. The arrested are Sadique, Suhail, Rahul, and Akash, all residents of Palakkad, and Atul Krishna, Muhammed Ram Sheikh, Nikhil, Nithin, and Raigal of Thrissur.

The police suspect the accused to be part of a racket engaged in drug peddling in and around Kakkanad. They were produced in court and remanded.

In another case, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force led by Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner K.A. Abdul Salam arrested a person with 9.23 grams of MDMA.

Suhair, 24, of Punnapra in Alappuzha was nabbed from along Pottachal Road in Thrikkakara North village on a tip-off.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.