1 more held in film set vandalism case

07 June 2020 19:13 IST

One more person has been arrested in connection with the vandalism last month of the Minnal Murali film set in Kalady. The total number of arrests in the case stands at six. Krishnadas (28), who was arrested from Perumbavoor on Sunday, was identified as one of the key conspirators in the case.

He has a criminal record with cases being registered against him in the past for an ATM robbery bid and for possessing dangerous weapons.

The provisions of Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act is likely to be invoked against him.

Five people were arrested earlier in connection with the case and their history is being probed. They have been charged under the Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Act, the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and theft.

5 yet to be held

Of the 11 people who directly participated in the vandalism, another five were yet to be arrested, police said.

The investigation team is led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The Minnal Murali film set, the replica of a church, on the banks of the Periyar, was vandalised allegedly by a right-wing Hindu group last month.