1 lakh million units from Idukki project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 July 2020 23:34 IST

The Idukki hydroelectric project has generated 1 lakh million units since its inception, according to a release issued by the Kerala State Electricity Board on Thursday. The project, inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on February 12, 1976, has an installed capacity of 780 MW.

The project was completed in two phases at a cost of ₹220 crore. The water stored in an arch dam is being used for generating power. It also provides water for the drinking water sources in central Travancore.

