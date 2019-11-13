₹1 lakh fine for polluting river

Koduvally Municipality has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Mas Traders, an establishment in Akkipoyil in the town for discharging contaminated water into the Poonoor river. The action was taken after an inspection carried out by a squad of the Kerala Pollution Control Board based on media reports of the pollution.

The squad found that the complaints it had received were genuine and that the contaminated water was being discharged into a nearby drain through a hole on the septic tank cover, which in turn discharged into the river.

The board has directed the Koduvally Municipality to ensure that the establishment did not reopen without following the prescribed pollution control norms, replacing the septic tank with one of the capacity prescribed by the board and setting up a sock pit.

Meanwhile, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said that severe action would be taken against those discharging polluted water into rivers and canals. The public can file complaints on this matter on 0495-2374737.