₹1 lakh crore investments expected: CM

The two-day Global Investors Meet ASCEND 2020 Kerala has elicited investor assurances worth approximately ₹1 lakh crore for 138 projects, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Of this, ₹66,900 crore is for logistics parks from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, while Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Limited (KIFML) would invest ₹8,110 crore for six projects. Investors have committed another ₹32,008 crore. These total ₹98,708 crore.

Another ₹2,000 crore investment is expected from entrepreneurs who did not attend the meet. Principal Secretary (Industries and NoRKA) K. Ellangovan would meet those among them who were willing to invest, he said, while making key announcements at the valedictory of the meet.

Hitherto, Kerala was not in the forefront of attracting investments. The government's plan was to make it one among the top five investor-friendly States. The investor meet helped to better identify concerns of entrepreneurs who were keen to set foot in the State. It was with this in mind that relevant rules and laws were being amended. Moreover, the government had taken serious note of the negative attitude of a few officials towards investors. All this had enhanced investor trust in the State.

From now on, investors could directly approach the government for anything ranging from the village office to the Chief Minister's Office. There was no need of middlemen.

The government has taken serious note of the need to hone the skills of youth, to make them employable for emerging sectors. For this, reform of syllabus and other course material has been taken up with universities. Kerala needed to regain the top position that it enjoyed, be it export of fishes or coconut and coir production.

On their part, investors must ensure that they adhere to relevant rules regarding construction of structures and environmental norms.

Referring to mega infra projects, Mr. Vijayan said that emphasis should be laid on the ₹66,405 crore Silverline rail corridor that would link Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod, widening of highways and commissioning of the Kovalam-Kasaragod waterway.

Odisha Minister of State for IT, Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera was the chief guest at the valedictory session.