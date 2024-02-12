ADVERTISEMENT

1 killed, 16 injured in explosion at temple firecracker unit at Thripunithura in Kerala

February 12, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - KOCHI

About 30 nearby houses severely damaged in the blast that occurred around 10.30 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

The aftermath of the explosion at a temple firecracker storage unit at Thripunithura in Kerala on February 12. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

One person was killed and 16 others were injured following a suspected blast that ripped through a temporary firecracker storage unit at Choorakkadu set up in connection with the festival at Puthiyakavu Temple at Thripunithura in Ernakulam district of Kerala around 10.30 a.m. on February 12, 2024 (Monday).

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu, a native of Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram. Vishnu, who was suspectedly part of the team of workers engaged in the storage and manufacturing of the firecrackers, succumbed to burns.

The other injured persons have been admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital at Thripunithura and Government Medical College, Ernakulam. Nearly 30 nearby houses were severely damaged in the blast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities, including from the Fire and Rescue Services department, are yet to confirm the exact cause behind the accident.

Nearby houses damaged in the explosion at a temple firecracker storage unit at Thripunithura in Kerala on February 12. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Nearby residents suspected that it may have sparked off from a tempo traveller that was carrying the raw materials for making firecrackers. The firecrackers were stored as part of the ‘thalapoli’ festival scheduled at the temple on Monday.

A car parked near the tempo traveller was gutted in the blast.

Condition serious

The condition of some among the injured was reportedly serious. As per the initial response from the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who reached the site immediately after the incident, there were five workers at the firecracker storage unit at the time of the blast. Four fire tender units from Thripunithura, Thrikkakara and Gandhinagar fire stations were pressed into service.

The impact of the blast was experienced in nearly two-kilometre vicinity of the blast site as people rushed out of their houses after hearing the loud sound. Nearly 30 houses were damaged in the blast, according to initial estimates by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

The authorities are yet to confirm whether the firecrackers were stored at the temporary unit as per the norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US