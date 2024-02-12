1 killed, 16 injured in explosion at temple firecracker unit at Thripunithura in Kerala

February 12, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - KOCHI

One person was killed and 16 others were injured following a suspected blast that ripped through a temporary firecracker storage unit at Choorakkadu set up in connection with the festival at Puthiyakavu Temple at Thripunithura in Ernakulam district of Kerala around 10.30 a.m. on February 12, 2024 (Monday).

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu, a native of Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram. Vishnu, who was suspectedly part of the team of workers engaged in the storage and manufacturing of the firecrackers, succumbed to burns.

The other injured persons have been admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital at Thripunithura and Government Medical College, Ernakulam. Nearly 30 nearby houses were severely damaged in the blast.

Authorities, including from the Fire and Rescue Services department, are yet to confirm the exact cause behind the accident.

Nearby residents suspected that it may have sparked off from a tempo traveller that was carrying the raw materials for making firecrackers. The firecrackers were stored as part of the ‘thalapoli’ festival scheduled at the temple on Monday.

A car parked near the tempo traveller was gutted in the blast.

Condition serious

The condition of some among the injured was reportedly serious. As per the initial response from the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who reached the site immediately after the incident, there were five workers at the firecracker storage unit at the time of the blast. Four fire tender units from Thripunithura, Thrikkakara and Gandhinagar fire stations were pressed into service.

The impact of the blast was experienced in nearly two-kilometre vicinity of the blast site as people rushed out of their houses after hearing the loud sound. Nearly 30 houses were damaged in the blast, according to initial estimates by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

The authorities are yet to confirm whether the firecrackers were stored at the temporary unit as per the norms.