1 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

The Hindu Bureau MALAPPURAM
October 11, 2022 21:44 IST

A police team led by District Police Chief Sujit Das S. seized 1 kg of smuggled in gold from a passenger who reached the Calicut airport from Dubai on Tuesday.

The police arrested Salmanul Faris, 24, and recovered four capsules of gold compound from his body. The gold capsules were concealed in his rectum.

Mr. Sujit Das said his team had acted on the basis of specific information. Although the passenger refused to admit that he was carrying gold at first, the police detected the capsules in his rectum on an X-ray examination.

The officer said it was the 64 th seizure effected by his team at the airport since February, and that the case would be handed over to Air Customs.

