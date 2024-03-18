ADVERTISEMENT

1 kg gold seized at Kannur airport

March 18, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officers at Kannur Airport searched a passenger who arrived from Riyadh on an Air India Express flight on Monday and recovered four gold compound capsules concealed within his body, totally 1,096 g valued at over ₹90 lakh.

Earlier, on Sunday, officials seized 2,262 g of 24-carat gold, valued at ₹1.46,crore, from passengers arriving from Dubai.

In one case, 1,176 grams of gold, worth over ₹76 lakh, was recovered from gold compound concealed in a passenger’s shoes, while in another, 1,149 grams of gold, valued at over ₹70 lakh, was found in capsule form concealed in the passenger’s body.

