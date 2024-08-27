GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹1-crore uplift for Shivarama Park at Vadakkenchery

Published - August 27, 2024 07:00 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State Tourism department has come forward to uplift the Shivarama Park at Vadakkanchery in the district. The department has given administrative sanction for a ₹99.5-lakh project to upgrade the park.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas said on Tuesday that the park was being upgraded with the objective of utilising the unexplored tourism and cultural potential of Vadakkenchery. “The renovation work will address the inadequacies of the park,” said the Minister.

The renovation will be done in 19 areas, including perimeter wall, murals, mansion, toilets, surveillance cameras, art installations, lighting systems and ground maintenance. Water and electricity supply systems will also be upgraded, said the Minister.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will bear the half of the project cost when the Tourism department and Vadakkenchery grama panchayat will meet the remaining half. The responsibility to maintain the renovated park will be vested with the DTPC and the grama panchayat.

