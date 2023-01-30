₹1-crore scholarship for students as Leela Kovalam completes 50 years

January 30, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Leela Raviz Hotel at Kovalam, which completed 50 years of serving guests and tourists the world around, announced higher education scholarships to the tune of ₹1 crore (10 million) for students on the occasion of its year-long golden Jubilee celebrations.

Announcing the scheme, Ravi Pillai, chairman of the RP Group, said students from the Kovalam region would be given adequate priority in the scholarship scheme.

₹10,000 each

A scholarship of ₹10,000 each will be distributed to thousand students. A total of 70% of this scholarship programme is reserved for girl students. The year-long programme will also tap the tourism potential of Kovalam at the international, national, and local levels, said Mr. Pillai.

Hotel Ashoka, which started operations under the Central Tourism department in 1972, stands tall as Leela Raviz Kovalam today. Ashoka Hotel Kovalam was privatised by the then Central government in 2002. First, the M Far Group and then the Leela Group acquired ownership of the hotel and subsequently by the RP Group.