‘Rape charge to extort money’

In-laws of the victim in the Wadakkanchery gang rape case on Tuesday alleged that the charge of sexual harassment levelled by the victim was a plot to extort money.
Addressing a press conference here, the parents of the victim’s husband alleged that their son and daughter-in-law would stoop to any level to make money.
“We had lodged a complaint with the police when they tried to take over our land. They are not even ready to look after their children. Their children are under our protection. Our daughter-in-law has given false complaints against our son on many occasions,” they said.
