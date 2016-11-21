‘Not against coop. sector’

BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has refuted the charge that the party is trying to destroy the cooperative sector.
Interacting with the media on Sunday, Mr. Rajasekharan said that the BJP wanted to make the cooperative sector transparent and strong. Depositors’ interests should be protected, he said.
He denied saying that people’s luxurious lifestyle in Kerala had led to the crisis. “I just spoke about reports which mentioned that Kerala has become a consumer State and the cost of living has sky-rocketed here.” — Staff Reporter
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor