‘Not against coop. sector’

BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has refuted the charge that the party is trying to destroy the cooperative sector.

Interacting with the media on Sunday, Mr. Rajasekharan said that the BJP wanted to make the cooperative sector transparent and strong. Depositors’ interests should be protected, he said.

He denied saying that people’s luxurious lifestyle in Kerala had led to the crisis. “I just spoke about reports which mentioned that Kerala has become a consumer State and the cost of living has sky-rocketed here.” — Staff Reporter