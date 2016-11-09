‘Guru Swamis’ to help curb plastic menace

The district administration here has decided to seek help from Guru Swamis in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh to check plastic menace in Sabarimala.
District Collector R.Girija said the Guru Swamis would be apprised of the impact of plastic carry bags and bottles thrown into the sacred grove during the pilgrim season.
The Guru Swamis would be asked not to use plastic covers or bottles in the ‘Irumudikkettu’, she said.
Ms. Girija said a private company based at Thiruvalla had come forward to collect plastic waste collected from Sabarimala and Pampa as part of the cleaning drive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor