‘Guru Swamis’ to help curb plastic menace

The district administration here has decided to seek help from Guru Swamis in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh to check plastic menace in Sabarimala.

District Collector R.Girija said the Guru Swamis would be apprised of the impact of plastic carry bags and bottles thrown into the sacred grove during the pilgrim season.

The Guru Swamis would be asked not to use plastic covers or bottles in the ‘Irumudikkettu’, she said.

Ms. Girija said a private company based at Thiruvalla had come forward to collect plastic waste collected from Sabarimala and Pampa as part of the cleaning drive.