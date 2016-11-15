‘Bird flu under control’

Bird flu in the district has been brought under control, said District Collector Veena N.Madhavan in a press release here on Monday.

The rapid response teams deputed by the government to control the disease in the district completed their task on Monday, the Collector said.

The Animal Husbandry Department will monitor the situation and continue to take preventive measures.

The Collector said 5,05,580 ducks have been destroyed as part of the culling operations in the district. Of this, 4,81,465 ducks had been infected with the H5N8 virus while the others had died of the disease.

As many as 1,52,313 eggs and 9,255 kg of duck feed had been destroyed as part of the preventive measures.