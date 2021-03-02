Kerala, TN spar in SC over Mullaperiyar dam safety

Recently, Tamil Nadu had filed an affidavit assuring that the dam was safe hydrologically and protected from earthquakes.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday scheduled a hearing on March 9 of the case concerning the safety of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar adjourned the hearing on a request made by the Centre.

Countering Kerala’s allegations of non-cooperation and lack of concern, Tamil Nadu accused its neighbour State of adopting an “obstructionist attitude”.

Tamil Nadu, in fact, said the installation of instruments to protect the dam structure and warn about dangers to the Earth Dam and the Baby Dam has been hanging in limbo since 2015. This was solely because the Kerala Forest Department has refused permission to cut 23 trees.

In January, Kerala had accused Tamil Nadu of adopting an “obsolete” gate operation schedule, dating back to 1939, at the dam.

In its affidavit, Kerala had in turn informed the court of Central Water Commission (CWC) inspection report which said that 70% of the installed instruments for monitoring the safety and health of the dam were not working properly.

It said Tamil Nadu was yet to install the two seismoaccelerographs recommended to monitor tremors.