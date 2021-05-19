Kerala teacher opposes in SC plea to cancel Class 12 exams

NEW DELHI

19 May 2021 21:42 IST

Tony Joseph says second wave is already on a downward curve

A Kerala-based Mathematics teacher has opposed in the Supreme Court a petition filed by an advocate to cancel the Class 12 exams due to COVID-19.

Idukki resident Tony Joseph, who teaches Maths for Class 12, said students have been preparing for the exam since December. Instead of cancellation, the CBSE and ICSE Boards should either postpone or hold the exam online.

Mr. Joseph, represented by advocate Jose Abraham, said the second wave was already on a downward curve.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Career-defining’

“Class 12 Board exams are the most integral exam in the life of a student. The Class 12 exam is career-defining and, more importantly, the admission to higher education institutions hinges on the result of this exam,” Mr. Joseph argued.

The teacher asked the court to permit him to intervene and argue his case against the cancellation of the exam sought by Ms. Sharma.

The lawyer wanted the apex court to direct the CBSE and the ICSE to devise an objective methodology to declare the results of Class 12 exams within a specific timeframe.

But the teacher maintained that “an atmosphere for cancellation of the exams is being created in order to create pressure on the respondents to take the decision of cancelling the exam. The instant petition and other social media petitions by some students is an attempt to strengthen that atmosphere”.

Annually, the exams for Class 12 CBSE and ICSE exams were conducted in March-April.

“This year the respondents had decided to conduct the exams in the month of April-May 2021 due to the pandemic situation... It is though interesting to note that the said notification does state that the situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021 by the Board, and the details of the same will be shared subsequently,” the teacher said.

A big section of educationists and heads of institutions, apart from students and teachers, are in favour of conducting the exams, he stated.