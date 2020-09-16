Kerala reports a new high of 3,830 COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

16 September 2020 23:17 IST

Testing rises in A.P. as trend of lower infection rate holds; over 9,700 test positive in Karnataka; Telangana adds 2,273 cases

On Wednesday, Kerala reported a new single-day high of 3,830 COVID-19 cases, taking cumulative cases to 1,17,863.

Daily sample testing went up to 46,162. The number of patients under treatment was 32,709.

Of these, 301 were critically ill and being treated in ICUs, and 72 patients required ventilator support.

With 14 more deaths, the toll went up to 480. These fatalities occurred between August 28 and September 9 and were added to the provisional list by the Health Department. Six deaths were reported from Palakkad, three from Kozhikode, two from Malappuram and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kannur.

Of the 3,830 new cases reported, 3,628 were locally acquired infections including 66 health care workers, of whom 28 were in Thiruvananthapuram.

The State capital marked a new high in daily cases at 675. Of these, all except five were locally acquired infections. The district also had the highest number of active cases at 5,760.

Kozhikode reported 468 cases, Alappuzha 323, Ernakulam 319, Kollam 300, Malappuram 298, Thrissur 263, Kannur 247, Pathanamthitta, 236, Palakkad 220, Kottayam 187, Kasaragod 119, Wayanad 99 and Idukki 76.

The number of hotspots at present is 610.

While 75,013 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, the State reported less than 10,000 new infections a day later. The lower test positivity rate held good for the sixth day.

Overall, the tally inched closer to the six-lakh mark, with 8,835 new infections, at 5,92,760 and the death toll rose with 64 more fatalities on Wednesday, Health Department data said. There were 90,279 persons under treatment. The overall test positivity rate so far was 12.33% and single day positivity rate for the previous day was 11.78%. Tests per million ratio was 90,016.

East Godavari reported another single-day high in new infections at 1,421 and three new deaths/

New infections and deaths were as follows: West Godavari (1,051 and 5), Prakasam (873 and 6), Chittoor (798 and 9), Anantapur (725 and 5), Guntur (685 and 6), Nellore (562 and 7), Vizianagaram (544 and 2), Kadapa (536 and 5), Srikakulam (495 and 5), Kurnool (424 and 4), Krishna (396 and 5), and Visakhapatnam (325 and 2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (81,064), West Godavari (53,571), Kurnool (52,704), Chittoor (51,516), Anantapur (50,813), Guntur (47,330), Nellore (45,512), Visakhapatnam (45,237), Prakasam (38,738), Kadapa (37,688), Srikakulam (33,920), Vizianagaram (29,503), and Krishna (22,269).

A day after non-cooperation by Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) affected reporting of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 9,725 cases.

Nearly 4,900 government doctors had from Tuesday stopped submitting reports including those on COVID-19 seeking pay revision. On Tuesday, 7,576 cases were recorded

However, discharges were not reported from 17 districts on Wednesday. Active cases touched 1,01,626, of which 818 patients were in ICUs.

However, KGMOA president G Srinivas, who is also the Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer (DHO), said the doctors were firm on their stand and had stopped submitting all reports.

“The department is collecting reports from epidemiologists and other staff. Our intention is not to hamper work at a time when the State is battling the pandemic but we also want our long pending demand to be met,” he said.

He said Health Minister B Srirmulu, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan had assured the doctors that their demands would be met. “They have responded positively and called for a meeting again on September 18. We will have our KGMOA meeting before meeting them and decide on the future course of action,” he said.

The number of deaths were down at 70 on Wednesday. Bengaluru Urban reported 3,571 cases and 27 of the 70 deaths. Also, 70,981 tests were conducted including 34,336 rapid antigen tests.

Telangana recorded 2,273 cases on Tuesday. While 55,636 samples were tested, results of 883 were awaited. With 12 more deaths on Tuesday, the toll stood at 996. New cases included 325 from Greater Hyderabad.

On September 15, a total of 55,636 people underwent tests on September 15, included 24,480 primary contacts who account for 44%, and 6,676 secondary contacts which is 12% of the total. The percentages were the same on Monday too. Of the total 1,62,844 cases, 30,401 were active cases, 1,31,447 have recovered, and 996 have died. The recovery rate in the State is 80.71%, and case fatality rate is 0.61%.

In the 42 government hospitals, 3,743 oxygen beds and 417 ICU beds were available on Tuesday. In 224 private hospitals, 2,972 oxygen beds and 1,378 ICU beds were vacant.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)