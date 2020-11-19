Kerala records further dip in test positivity at 8.54%

Positivity in Andhra Pradesh at 1.75%; Karnataka witnesses 26 deaths.

Kerala registered 5,722 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, when 67,017 samples were tested, showing a further dip in test positivity at 8.54%.

The Health department recorded 26 more COVID deaths. Eight deaths were reported from Malappuram, five from Kozhikode, four from Thrissur, three from Thiruvananthapuram, two each from Ernakulam and Kottayam and one each from Kannur and Alappuzha.

Malappuram district topped in incidence with 862 cases, Thrissur 631, Kozhikode 575, Alappuzha 527, Palakkad 496, Thiruvananthapuram 456, Ernakulam 423, Kottayam 342, Kollam 338, Kannur 337, Idukki 276, Pathanamthitta 200, Kasaragod 145 and Wayanad 114 cases.

Telangana conducted 38,757 tests on Wednesday. Till mid-June, only around 1,000 samples were tested in a day.

A sharp spike daily testing was recorded from August 25, when around 60,000 people were tested. This continued till September 11 and gradually decreased thereafter. In November, between 40,000 and 45,000 samples were tested.

On Wednesday 1,058 tested positive, while four more patients died. The new cases included 168 in Greater Hyderabad, 93 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 91 in Rangareddy and two in Jogulamba Gadwal, besides four in Adilabad.

Karnataka reported 1,849 new cases and 26 deaths on Thursday. Bengaluru urban district, though witnessing a reduction in incidence, added maximum new cases to the State’s tally at 1,048. Fourteen more deaths were reported. Tumakuru reported 103 new cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,316 new infections and 11 deaths on Thursday. At 1.75%, the single-day positivity rate of 75,165 tests was the lowest in several months - the overall positivity rate of 94.08 lakh tests was 9.13%.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported the highest number of deaths, at two each while Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram had no fresh mortality. Seven districts added one death each. The infections added were: West Godavari district (227), Guntur (206), Chittoor (198), Krishna (196), East Godavari (183), Anantapur (60), Kadapa (58), Visakhapatnam (45), Prakasam (43), Nellore (40), Srikakulam (28), Vizianagaram (18) and Kurnool (14).

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad bureaus)