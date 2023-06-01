HamberMenu
Kerala PFI case: NIA declares ₹3 lakh reward for absconding accused Ayoob TA

Ayoob sought in Kerala for investigating PFI’s activities, alleged unlawful activities, and encouraging youth to join terrorist organizations

June 01, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
National Investigation Agency (NIA).

National Investigation Agency (NIA). | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The National Investigation Agency has issued a cash reward of ₹3 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of absconding accused Ayoob TA in Kerala Popular Front of India case.

Ayoob, a resident of Ernakulam district in Kerala, is wanted in connection with the investigation of the case which pertains to the activities of PFI, its office bearers, members and affiliates in Kerala for conspiring to indulge in unlawful activities by creating enmity between members of different religions and groups prejudicial to maintenance of the peace and communal harmony and encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or Daesh and Al-Qaida.

The conspiracy was aimed to establish Islamic rule in India by committing terrorist acts as a part of violent jihad, said the NIA.

In the case, on January 17, 2023, the NIA conducted searches at a location in the Kollam district in Kerala and arrested an accused identified as Mohammed Sadik. The case was suo-motu registered by the NIA on September 19, 2022.

Also Read: NIA files three chargesheets against PFI, its leaders and members

The investigation has revealed that the PFI had assigned the job of a 'reporter' to the accused, Mohammed Sadik.

A 'reporter' in the PFI system collects details about other community leaders for possible targeting by 'Hit Squads' of the PFI.

During the searches then, digital devices and several incriminating documents were seized from the accused's house.

