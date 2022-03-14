Kerala only State where people appointed for just two years to Ministers get life pension: SC flags concern

‘At least 20 persons are appointed for Ministers for two years and then they get pension for full life... Please tell us why,’ Justice Nazeer asked senior advocate V. Giri

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has challenged the higher fuel prices saying it would affect public transport. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on March 14 flagged concern about Kerala being the only State where at least 20 persons are appointed to Ministers for just two years, and then they go on to get pension for the rest of their lives.

Justice Nazeer, the lead judge on a Bench also comprising Justice Krishna Murari, said he had a read a newspaper report about this phenomenon in Kerala.

"At least 20 persons are appointed for Ministers for two years and then they get pension for full life... Please tell us why," Justice Nazeer asked senior advocate V. Giri, who is appearing for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The State corporation has challenged the higher fuel prices, especially diesel, saying it would affect public transport.

Justice Nazeer, at one point, asked if the State was "so rich" it could appoint people for just two years and then go on to pay them pension for their whole lives. If so, Justice Nazeer said, the State could very well afford to pay for the fuel.

The oral comments from the judge came amidst controversy about Ministers appointing certain people, including party functionaries, as their personal staff for handsome salaries. These people are eligible for pension after two years as personal staffers. Critics have highlighted this practice as a drain on the State coffers.

"It is the only State doing this... Please convey our words to the State government," Justice Nazeer addressed Mr. Giri.

Assuring the court that he would indeed pass on the message to the State government, Mr. Giri said the media would flash the judge's comments in the next five minutes and it would reach the ears of the State government.

Mr. Giri opted to withdraw the petition of the KSRTC.

The corporation had argued that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act of 2006 mandated the constitution of an independent authority to fix fuel prices. It had wanted the court to intervene for the setting up of the authority with a former judge at its helm.

The KSRTC had also urged the court to stop public sector oil companies from selling diesel to bulk purchasers at a price higher than the market rate. The corporation had said it purchased over four lakh litres of diesel a day. It said the purchase cost an extra ₹ 19 lakh daily. The hike in prices threatened the very continued existence of the corporation.

The petition had said the hike was unfair considering the fact that in other countries public transport vehicles enjoyed reduced fuel prices. The petition said the corporation's service was an "essential service" under the law.

It had alleged that the fuel price decontrol system in vogue since 2014 had been operated in a "colourable manner" to favour private players.