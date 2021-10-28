Kerala objects in SC to Supervisory Committee’s view that Mullaperiyar dam will hold at 142 feet of water level

In a note, the State says the 126-year-old structure held together by lime-surkhi situated in a seismically active zone amidst torrential blasts of rains is vulnerable.

The Kerala Government in the Supreme Court has objected to the Supervisory Committee’s view that Mullaperiyar dam will hold at 142 feet of water level, saying the 126-year-old structure held together by lime-surkhi situated in a seismically active zone amidst torrential blasts of rains is vulnerable and poses a catastrophic risk to the lives and property of 30 lakh people across the State.

The State, in a note filed in the Supreme Court, said there was a prediction of heavy rainfall till October 31. Kerala had asked for a reduction in the dam’s maximum water level to 139.99 feet rather than the Supreme Court-approved 142 feet.

The Supervisory Committee and Tamil Nadu’s member remain nonplussed about the situation. They believe there is no danger or threat to the dam. They have said the dam is safe both seismically, structurally and hydrologically.

But Kerala argued that flood routing exercise saw water level rising above 142 ft for more than 50 hours.

“This means that Mullaperiyar dam may not be able to sustain the water pressure for such a duration, jeopardising the safety of the dam and squarely undermining the directions of Supreme Court to limit the level at 142 feet,” the note said.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar is scheduled to hear the case on Thursday.

Kerala government explained that it has objected to the keeping of the reservoir level high because of the recent incidents of heavy rainfall in the State, and specifically, the catchment of the Mullaperiyar dam (particularly during 2018 and 2019) and consequent sudden rise in the reservoir water level, projected change in rainfall patterns due to climate change and its impact on floods, insufficient spillway capacity to discharge any sudden inflow into the reservoir, limited capacity of the tunnels to divert excess water in case of an emergency, the age of the Mullaperiyar dam and its safety, the filled-up status of Idukki reservoir, and the looming colossal damage to the life and property of the people living downstream of the Mullaperiyar dam in the event of occurrence of a disastrous event.

It said the rule curve prepared by Tamil Nadu in consultation with Central Water Commission which showed two peaks at 142 feet on September 20 and again to be on November 30 was unacceptable to Kerala. There were also discrepancies in the 10 daily cumulative inflow data furnished to Kerala by Tamil Nadu.

“The Mullaperiyar Dam is a 126-year-old composite gravity dam situated at an altitude of 2,890 feet above MSL on the Western Ghats. The hearting of the dam, which accounts for more than 60% of the volume of the dam, was constructed with lime-surkhi concrete. Quite understandably, seismic forces were not considered in its design. At present, the dam is in deteriorating condition due to its age. There would be an exponential increase in the water pressure and uplift pressure acting on the dam when the water level is raised from 136 ft. to 142 ft. (i.e. from 859.167 to 936.648 tonnes per metre length of the dam),” Kerala said

It said the consequences of any failure of this dam may be “extremely catastrophic and beyond human imagination”.

Instead of utilising the full outflow capacity of 2,735 cusecs at 137 feet, Tamil Nadu is drawing only 2,200 cusecs only till 5 a.m. as on October 27. Kerala said Tamil Nadu could even create additional storage at appropriate places in the State or the capacity of Vaigai dam could be enhanced to store more water. Again, the capacity of the existing tunnel could be enhanced or an additional tunnel could be constructed, for drawing more water from Mullaperiyar reservoir so that water can be kept at a safer level without reducing the availability of Tamil Nadu as suggested by the Empowered Committee constituted by the Supreme Court.