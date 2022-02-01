Kerala MPs meet Information and Broadcasting Minister on Media One ban

New Delhi

01 February 2022

Anurag Thakur tells delegation that licence was revoked because MHA cancelled security clearance given to Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited

Kerala MPs across the party lines met Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on revoking the broadcasting licence for Malayalam News Channel Media One run by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited.

Mr. Thakur, told the delegation that the licence was revoked because the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the security clearance given to Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited and there was little that his Ministry could do in this regard. The law stipulated that security clearance was essential for running any channel or news outlet, he stated.

The delegation has sought a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Later, at a joint press conference, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer said, “This is just the tip of the iceberg and not an isolated incident. This should be seen as a sign of things to come. This is an attack on the most important pillar of democracy- the media. If we remain silent right now then we will also be co-accused in the future excesses by this government.”

The Kerala High Court had put a two-day stay on the I&B order. The next hearing is slated for Wednesday.