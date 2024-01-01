Kerala Minister criticises Christian priests for silence on Manipur at Modi's Christmas programme

January 01, 2024 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - Alappuzha

Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan strongly criticised Christian priests on December 31 for their alleged silence on the issue of Manipur violence during the Christmas programme organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

Speaking after inaugurating a local committee office of his party CPI(M) in this coastal district, Mr. Cheriyan mocked certain bishops who attended the Prime Minister's programme, saying they got "goosebumps" when BJP leaders invited them.

He alleged that they forgot the issue of Manipur violence targeting their own community members when they were served with cakes and grape wine.

"Did they urge the Indian Prime Minister to intervene in the matter?" the CPI(M) leader questioned.

Stating that Christian community members were butchered in Manipur, Mr. Cheriyan also criticised certain Christian priests for still joining the BJP in Kerala.

His remarks came a day after a priest and around 50 Christian families joined the BJP in Pathanamthitta district.

Neither the BJP nor the bishops have reacted to Mr. Cheriyan's allegations.

During an interaction with the members of the Christian community at his residence on Christmas, Mr. Modi had heaped praise on the minority community for its role in the freedom movement and various fields like healthcare and education and said the country proudly acknowledges its contribution.

Mr. Modi had said the values of compassion, inclusivity and justice for all propagated by Jesus Christ also served as a "guiding light" in his government's development journey.

